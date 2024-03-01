S’wak consumer body: Not wrong for people to blame govt in certain situations

KUCHING (March 1): The government can be blamed for certain predicaments faced by the people, particularly for the increasing cost of living caused by the hike in the Sales and Service Tax (SST), says Consumers Voice of Sarawak (Covas) president Michael Tiong.

“Sometimes we can blame the government for some of the problems faced by the people.

“It has to be from ‘the head’, down. Without any protective wall or cushion, the impact can be devastating,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

He was asked about possible preventive measures to combat the incoming high cost of living deriving, directly or indirectly, from the SST increase from six to eight per cent on taxable services and/or products.

The increase was announced during the tabling of the Budget 2024 last year. It does not apply to food or beverage preparation services.

Nonetheless, Tiong also acknowledged that the SST hike, which took effect today, does not apply to all sectors, services and products.

He is however non committal with his opinion on whether price of coffeeshop beverages would remain as they are following the increase of SST today, because they depend very much on consensus of all coffeeshop operators, particularly those registered with associations.

The increase in cost of logistics could also be a factor affecting the prices of goods and services, he pointed out.

“Normally, the consensus agreed by all the BOD members (associations’ executive members) would be required before they increase the prices of ‘Kopi O’ and/or ‘Kopi Peng’,” he said.

The last time Sarawak coffeeshops increased prices of their beverages was in September last year.

Tiong said the weakening of the ringgit also does not help ordinary folks in combating high cost of living, and the government has to do something extraordinary to cushion the impact on the people.

He said the increase in SST will lead to higher costs for consumers on taxable services such as electricity and streaming platforms, among others.