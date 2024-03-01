S’wak Islamic Council channels RM1.619 mln to mosques, cemeteries for maintenance

KUCHING (March 1): The Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) has channelled a total of RM1.619 million for the maintenance of Islamic places of worship and cemeteries throughout Sarawak, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Deputy Utility and Telecommunication Minister said the contributions were aimed as a form of motivation for committees responsible for managing mosques, suraus and cemeteries.

According to him, the mosques and suraus had each received a contribution of RM1,000, of which 149 are in Betong, 91 in Bintulu, Kapit (13), Kuching (365), Limbang (168), Miri (201), Mukah (166), Samarahan (209), Sarikei (37), Sibu (67) and Sri Aman (47).

“Of the RM1.619 million contribution, a total of RM1.571 million was channelled to 1,571 mosques and suraus in all parts of Sarawak through their Mosque Management Committees (JKP).

“Another RM48,000 was contributed to 48 Islamic Cemetery Management Committees (JKTPI).

“The contribution from MIS is to ensure that the management of mosques, suraus and cemeteries can be carried out and maintained properly,” he said when officiating the Sarawak Mosques Innovative and Creative Group (KIK) Quality Initiative programme here yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also minister in charge of Islamic affairs, also presented star rating certificates to three mosques from Kuching, Mukah and Bintulu at the same event.

A five-star rating award was presented to Nurir Rahmani Mosque, Kampung Santubong from Kuching; while Darul Huda Mosque, Kampung Kuala Lama from Mukah and Darussalam Mosque, Kampung Baru Darat from Bintulu each received a four-star rating.

The five-star rated mosque received a cash prize of RM5,000 and a ratings certificate, while a RM2,000 cash prize and certificate were awarded to the four-star rated mosques.

The Sarawak State Mosque Star Rating Standard, which has been conducted since 2017, serves as an indicator to measure the quality of excellence in the aspects of management, hospitality, cleanliness and joviality of mosques in Sarawak.

Mosques that have gone through the auditing process will be awarded with a zero to five-star rating.

Also present at the event was MIS president Datuk Misnu Taha.