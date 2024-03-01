S’wak police: 45 reports lodged against Bozz Jebat so far

KUCHING (March 1): A total of 45 police reports have been lodged against Zool Amali Hussin, also known as Bozz Jebat, as of 6.25pm today, for insulting Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters said the case is currently being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Eight reports were lodged in Miri followed by Kuching with seven, Bintulu (4), Padawan (4), Marudi (3), Simunjan (3), Saratok (2), Bau (2) and one each in Sibu, Kapit, Dalat, Lundu, Lawas, Belaga, Sri Aman, Mukah, Lubok Antu, Kota Samarahan and Limbang.

Earlier today, Bozz Jebat issued an apology to Abang Johari for the video.