Two more alleged members of drug cartel charged

KOTA KINABALU (March 1): Two more people believed to be linked to the biggest drug cartel in Sabah were charged in a Sessions Court on Friday with being members of an organised criminal group.

Norsyafilah Pawawoi, 27, and Zulkahar Dusing, 28, who appeared before judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim, faced a charge under Section 130V (1) of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of not less than five years and not more than 20 years, upon conviction.

Norsyafilah and Zulkahar were allegedly members of “Geng Upik” between 2015 and July 28, 2016 and between 2021 and May 3, 2023 respectively, in Kota Kinabalu.

No plea was recorded from both of them.

The court fixed March 22 to re-mention the case.

On Jan 22, Pakat Sabah Malaysia patron Datuk Maslan Sani, 41, businessman Nelson Yee Yen Chung, 46, former Tawau CID officer Inspector Rahman Buriin, 44, and General Operations Force personnel Sergeant Jaisalfian Jaineh @ Zaini, 45, were among 11 people charged under Section 130V (1) of the Penal Code with being members of the criminal organisation.

Others facing similar charges are Mohd Fauzie Rablin, 33, Shahlan Shah Abdul Samad, 37, Mohd Faridzul Asmahadi, 31, Fazrul Bahar, 32, Alkan Abraham, 35, Mazlan Mahmud, 41, and Mahathir Jibarail, 49.

Norsyafilah, Zulkahar and Rahman were unrepresented while the others were represented by counsel Shahlan Jufri, Mohd Luqman Syazwan Zabidi, Luke Ressa Balang, Sylyester Kuan, Muhamad Amirul Hj Amin, Datuk Ram Singh, Chen Wen Jye, Kamarudin Mohmad Chinki, Chin Tek Ming and Batholomew Jingulam.