TYT receives visit from S’wak Police Contingent, SEDC

KUCHING (March 1): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohamad Sanusi received courtesy calls from the Sarawak Police Contingent and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) today.

Leading the Sarawak Police Contingent was state Commissioner of Police Dato Mancha Ata, who introduced the line-up of the state’s police during the visit at the Astana in Petra Jaya here.

Mancha also briefed Wan Junaidi on the security issues in the state.

Among those present were Sarawak Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Ibrahim Darus, head of Sarawak Special Branch Mohd Taufik Toh Abdullah and head of the Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department Wong Ing Fung.

Meanwhile, the visit by SEDC was led by its general manager Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr Abdul Aziz Husain.

Abdul Aziz explained to the Governor the role of SEDC and its efforts in the state’s economic development and industry.