Uggah: State-level Gawai Dayak 2024 celebration at BCCK

KUCHING (March 1): The state-level Gawai Dayak celebration this year will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the highlight of the celebration will be the grand dinner on June 22.

He also announced that Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn will be chairing this year’s organising committee as this year’s state-level Gawai Dayak celebration will be hosted by the Bidayuh community.

“We will invite our Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi as our guests of honour.

“We will also invite our Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and their wives as well,” he said after a meeting today.

Uggah commended the Iban community’s organising committee for the previous year’s celebration, acknowledging its success.

“The Niti Daun cultural procession by groups and organisations representing all dayak groups, for example, was very impressive.

“I hope the same can be said for this event this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sagah said in addition to the dinner and the Niti Daun procession, this year’s events will include the Gawai bazaar and Gawai Carnival.

“From feedback that we have received, the Gawai celebrants want the bazaar to be held this May.

“This will allow them to use whatever accessories, traditional costumes, handicrafts and other products that they have bought to be used during the Gawai period.

“Our main working committee will meet soon to decide on the venues and the dates for both programmes,” he said.

Also at the meeting was Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai.