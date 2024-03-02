2 water level stations in Kuching, 1 in Sibu record readings above danger level

KUCHING (March2): Two water level stations in Kuching and one in Sibu recorded readings above the danger level as of 11.45am Saturday morning.

Based on data shared by the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) on its website, the Malihah station in Kuching recorded a reading of 8.1 metres, which is above the danger level of 7.4m, while the Desa Wira station recorded a reading of 3.66m, exceeding the danger level of 3.5m.

In Sibu, the Sungai Salim B station recorded a reading of 3.2m — just 0.1m above the danger level of 3.1m.

Meanwhile, the Serian station recorded readings of 8.74m, above the warning level of 8.51m.

Ten stations across Sarawak recorded readings above the alert level.

Heavy downpours since Friday night are said to have caused the rising water level, with several areas experiencing flash floods.