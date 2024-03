Bad weather expected in several parts of Sarawak, other states this afternoon

KUCHING (March 2): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are predicted to hit several places in Sarawak and Sabah as well as other states in Peninsular Malaysia until 6pm today.

According to the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia), the bad weather conditions in Sarawak are expected in Sibu, Selangau, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri, Marudi and Limbang.

In Sabah, similar weather conditions are expected in Tawau.

In the peninsula, Perak (Hulu Perak, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim), Kelantan, Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman) and Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin) are expected to experience bad weather.

The bad weather is also expected in Selangor (Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor and Klang), Negeri Sembilan (Jempol and Tampin), Melaka (Jasin) and Johor (Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru).