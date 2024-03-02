Bintulu motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

BINTULU (March 2): A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he was believed to have been hit by another vehicle at a traffic light intersection near Taman Tinggi at Jalan Tun Hussein Onn early this morning.

Bintulu Police Chief Superintendent Nixon Joshua Ali in a statement today said the incident happened around 3.35am when the motorcyclist was travelling from Junction 5 towards the city centre before being allegedly hit by another vehicle at the traffic light intersection.

He said the police are trying to locate the other vehicle based on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at the scene, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Nixon also advised the public not to make speculations on social media that could cause distress and anxiety to the community, and urged anyone with information about the incident to call the Bintulu Traffic Police at 086-338575 or Bintulu Police Headquarters operations room at 086-318304.