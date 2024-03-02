Bomba focused on relocating victims of Jalan Desa Wira flash flood

KUCHING (March 2): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and other rescue services are concentrated on the relocation of individuals affected by flash floods at Jalan Desa Wira, Batu Kawa here.

As of 9am today, Bomba said they received a total of six emergency calls and efforts are underway to bring these victims to the temporary flood relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Kampung Sinar Budi Baru.

At the scene are rescuers from the Padungan, Kota Samarahan and Petra Jaya fire stations.

As of 9am, the flood water level in the area is said to be stagnant.

According to Bomba, heavy rain which started after midnight started to inundate the homes of residents in Kampung Sinar Budi Baru and Taman Desa Wira at 4am, and due to the sudden rise in flood waters, most residents were caught off-guard as their homes were inundated by at least two feet of water.

The flood also cut off main routes leading to Taman Desa Wira, which caused a standstill at the traffic light intersection of Jalan Batu Kawa-Jalan Desa Wira.

The turn towards MJC in front of McDonald’s Batu Kawa was also inundated by the flash flood, causing traffic jams at Jalan Stephen Yong, Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wee Boon Ping and Jalan Datuk Bandar Mustapha.

In other areas, the flood water level in Kampung Segong in Bau and Jalan Rantau Panjang Biawak in Lundu is slowly receding.

However, areas currently facing stagnant water includes Kampung Sungai Bedil in Petra Jaya; Sebang Plai in Serian; as well as Taman Beverly and Taman Duranda Emas in Siburan.