Chong: Dr Sim must be held accountable for Kuching’s flash flood issue

KUCHING (March 2): Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the state Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian must be held accountable over the increasing frequencies and severity of flash floods in the city.

Chong, who is Padungan assemblyman and Stampin MP, said the local councils, which are responsible for building plans and drainage system in the city, and the state’s Irrigation and Drainage Department, are under Dr Sim’s ministry’s responsibility.

“The drainage system should naturally be improved by infrastructural development. Yet, it seems like the flash flood problem in Kuching is just getting worse.

“This reflects poor planning and execution from the minister and his ministry,” he said in a statement, which was issued following his visit to Mile 7 Bazaar here where some shopkeepers had been affected by the flash flood earlier today.

“I can feel their deep frustration and exasperation, having experienced two flash floods that rose into their shops in this first month of the Lunar year.

“This is the second time in this lunar month – first was on Feb 16 – that they experienced water rising into their shop, causing them losses,” said Chong.

The DAP leader called upon the Deputy Premier to give a full and detailed public report on the cause of the flash flood problem at Mile 7 Bazaar, Arang Road, Desa Wira Batu Kawah, Hua Joo Park and other affected areas here.

Chong said the councils and the government should give a full account to the victims of these flash floods, which have been occurring more frequently lately, especially since the completion of the Mile 7 Flyover and the commencement of the neighbouring new housing project across Jalan Penrissen.

He also called upon the ministry to pay compensation to the affected victims and businesses due to the flash floods, which resulted from the ministry’s poor planning.

“Lack of funding in implementing the infrastructural work should not be a reason because the state government has more than RM10 billion annual revenue and can afford to build a flagpole at an astonishing RM30 million,” he added.