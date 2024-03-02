Completion of Sibu Jaya-Lanang road to help boost economic growth

SIBU (March 2): Sibu Jaya, with the completion of the road linking to Lanang area in a year’s time, is set to become a centre for providing services to those migrating into the township, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier pointed out that road connectivity is one of the projects being carried out to further develop the growing township.

“Upon completion of the road in a year’s time, Sibu Jaya will become a centre for providing services to communities migrating here and will be connected with Lanang to Bintangor and Sarikei, then to Tanjung Manis.

“The communities in nearby areas, like Daro and Igan, will be connected and become an area with potential for economic and agricultural development,” said Abang Johari during the opening of the new mosque in Sibu Jaya yesterday.

He also delved on the state economy’s reliance on digital and renewable energy.

“This is new knowledge, and I believe Sarawak will develop by using renewable materials and new methods, like rice planting, to expand our economy.

“Now, members of the Cabinet want to increase the state’s rice production because we believe it is wasteful to leave our land untouched.”

Additionally, he mentioned the use of new technology to increase rice production.

“I tried using the new knowledge together with Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) in Bintulu, and it appeared to be successful.”

Among those present were Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication II Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee; and Sarawak Islamic Council president Datuk Misnu Taha.