Comply with evacuation order during flash flood, Uggah reminds residents

KUCHING (March 2): Residents must not hesitate should they be ordered to evacuate their homes during flash floods, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman acknowledged that there were cases where individuals refused to leave their properties.

“When heavy rain occurs, our disaster management machineries are immediately mobilised. When there are orders to evacuate, they (the residents) must evacuate at once – we don’t know the severity of the flood. We want to ensure their safety.

“Our main priority is to ensure there will not be any unwanted incidents to occur. In Kuching, it is easy because there are roads available for the machineries to be mobilised.

“Just that the residents will need to be ready in case they are ordered to evacuate,” he added.

Uggah was speaking to reporters when met during his visit at a temporary flood relief centre at Taman Malihah Multipurpose Hall in Matang here today.

“We understand that when (the residents) are evacuating, they may feel some discomfort – maybe they’re afraid to leave their houses.

“However, we’ve informed the police to monitor the houses that were evacuated to prevent any unwanted incidents,” he added.

Following the flash flood that struck earlier today, Uggah said all agencies involved in the Kuching divisional and district disaster mananagement committees have been mobilised.

As such, he said SDMC is preparing to set up more flood relief centres.

“When there’s heavy rain, we already have gazetted flood relief centres. For now we only need to prepare for it

“Instructions were given early on that during this monsoon season, we must be prepared to set up all relief centres and food centres. Food is important because we must ensure that they will be provided with food as soon as possible.

“That’s why we have ready-to-eat food packs, which we can use immediately while waiting for more food supplies to be prepared,” he said.

As at 6pm this evening, eight flood relief centres are open throughout Kuching.

They are Dewan Kampung Segong in Bau; Dewan R-Piang Kampung Sinar Budi Baru; Dewan Masyarakat Stapok; Taman Malihah Multipurpose Hall, Balai Raya Kampung Senibung in Bau; SK Pasir Tengah, Lundu; SJK (C) Chung Hua Batu Kawah and SJK (C) Chung Hua Sungai Tengah.