Declare PacifiCity project as abandoned – buyers

KOTA KINABALU (March 2): Buyers of PacifiCity condominiums and shoplots in Likas Bay here are pleading to the State Government or other relevant parties to declare the mixed development project as abandoned so that ensuing actions can be taken to resolve the longstanding issue.

Dato’ Seri Winston Liaw explained that this is so that white knights can come in to rescue the much delayed project, which they are currently unable to do due to it still being under the current developer.

He said two potential white knights had already approached them to offer a helping hand in the issue.

The Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (SATTA) chairman said declaring the project as abandoned is important so that they can also temporarily halt their monthly payments while all the relevant parties work out a solution.

He also expressed his frustration that a recent State Assembly sitting had heard that there were no abandoned projects in Sabah, as he claimed that it is because the projects were not officially announced as abandoned.

“I know Chinese New Year celebrations have been going on for the past month, but they also have to think of the buyers’ sorrows.

“Hence, we are pleading to the State Local Government and Housing Ministry (KKTP) or other relevant parties to officially declare the PacifiCity project as abandoned,” he said at a press conference with around 40 buyers at Holiday Inn Express here on Saturday.

Liaw, who is also one of the buyers alongside former State Tourism, Culture and Environment Assistant Minister Datuk Bolkiah Ismail, said that the units had also been facing vandalism the past few months.

He explained that from September to December last year, they discovered that certain unknown individuals had damaged the ceilings, windows, glasses, elevators, etc, in the development grounds, costing an estimated RM50 million in damages.

He expressed his concern on possible elements of foul play behind these vandalisms, and will look into whether there is any truth to the suspicion.

“We know there is a RM9.35 million bank grant held by Sabah Development Bank (SDB) and I have confirmed that it has already been received, so if possible, maybe we can use that for the ratifications to the damages,” he said.

Liaw said the PacifiCity Project Purchasers Welfare Association (P3WA)’s representing lawyer had issued a writ of summons to the developer and SDB, among others, on February 19, in which its 14-day deadline is almost lapsed.

He said this is despite the developer’s alleged abscond from the predicament after their many unsuccessful attempts to reach them.

“We took the initiative especially as we are not the owners yet – we still have not received the occupancy certificate (OC) for our units and it is still owned by the bank and developers.

“Now, the units have been vandalised. It is their responsibility to protect our assets, which at the same time is also their asset, so why should we serve their interest by keeping on paying?” he said.

He also suggested for certain property laws to be amended to prevent unscrupulous developers from taking advantage of loopholes at the expense of their customers.

“I still see hope in this project, and I am sure the State Government will do its best to resolve the issue,” he said.

PacifiCity was initially slated for completion in 2018, but has faced several delays, leaving many of its residents without OC until now.