Dr Rundi: Adopt circular economy in agriculture to achieve trade surplus

MIRI (March 2): Adopting circular economy in the agriculture industry is the only way forward for Sarawak to achieve trade surplus, said Minister of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said the agriculture industry must move into zero waste and the biomass produced from it should be able to be turned into beneficial things for other purposes.

“For instance, the biomass from pineapple can be turned into fertilisers, animal feed and its fibres can even be used to create ‘batik’. These organic wastes are useful and can be repurposed and this is what we call circular economy,” he told reporters during a visit to a pineapple farm in Sungai Tukau on Friday.

He said the food trade deficit in Sarawak in 2022 was about RM5.6 billion, which was a huge amount for the state.

“Hence, the Sarawak government wants to narrow the gap — which led to the Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority to produce animal feed from biomass.

“This is a new venture that the government worked on because the only way to narrow the gap is to create our own animal feed using the resources we have. This is the example of why circular economy is the new future,” he said.

The pineapple farm, which is growing a new variety known as Sarawak Gold 1 or AC16, is a joint venture between a local company and the Persatuan Peladang Kawasan.

Also present were Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau and Sarawak Department of Agriculture director Dominic Chunggat.