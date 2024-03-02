Enact policies to allow S’wakian Bumiputeras to participate in federal funded mega projects, Deputy Premier urges Putrajaya

KUCHING (March 2): Deputy Sarawak Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan has called on the federal government to enact policies to allow Sarawakian Bumiputera contractors participate in some of the components of federal-funded mega projects.

He said for Sarawak, the involvement of its Bumiputera contractors and entrepreneurs in such projects were much needed as it would help them to enhance their competitiveness.

“We want federal government policies so that some components of large projects funded by the federal government can be ‘carved out and compete’ among Sarawak Bumiputera contractors starting from the planning stage to implementation,” he said.

Awang Tengah was speaking during the Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB) 2024 closing ceremony in Kuala Lumpur today.

He also said the federal government should create special incentives such as venture capital for Sarawak Bumiputera Chamber of Entrepreneurs (DUBS) to create a space for Sarawakian Bumiputera entrepreneurs to explore and penetrate a wider market that meet the requirements and regulations, such as Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification and Halal Certification.

He said that all forms of application for incentives and assistance should be simplified to reduce bureaucracy.

He also opined that the approval for financing applications should be decentralised to encourage Sarawakian Bumiputeras to be involved in entrepreneurship.

“In addition, we want the federal government to continue incentives for easy loans, subsidies, loan guarantees and grants, especially for entrepreneurs who are new to business, to help in the provision of business premises, training and skills and marketing access,” he said, adding that providing such ecosystem would ensure the involvement of Sarawak Bumiputeras in the field of entrepreneurship and economy.

He also hoped that the federal government would have the same determination and commitment as Sarawak by realising all proposals and resolutions with a concrete and comprehensive action plan.

“The Sarawak government wants to improve the socioeconomics of its community.

“We want to eliminate poverty among our society regardless of race, religion and background. We want to increase Sarawak’s income and economy.

“We want social inclusion, we want prosperity and well-being that can be enjoyed by all levels of society taking into account the sustainability of the environment.

“Prosperous Sarawak is our goal and this will also contribute to the progress and prosperity of Malaysia,” said Awang Tengah.