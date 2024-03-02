Home Minister: Sarawak records lowest recidivism rate among its prisoners in 2023

KUCHING (March 2): Sarawak has recorded the lowest recidivism rate or repeat offenders among its prisoners in the country in 2023, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said Sarawak’s low 12.7 per cent recidivism rate last year had enabled the state Prisons Department to address overcrowding issues in its prisons, with the current overcrowding rate at -13.2 per cent, far lower than the standard that was set by international standards at 20 per cent.

The factors attributing to the low recidivism was Sarawak’s approach to rehabilitating prisoners, he added.

“I hope this achievement will be maintained and improved so that our effort to reform and improve the condition in the prisons can be realised.

“By ensuring continuity in the implementation of reforms, we can ensure that efforts to improve the standards, efficiency, and effectiveness of the correctional system continue and become an example for all prison institutions in achieving international management standards,” he said.

Saifuddin was speaking at a press conference after attending the 234th Prison Day at Puncak Borneo Prison here today.

He also revealed that Sarawak recorded the lowest incarceration rate in the country in 2023, at 119 individuals per 100,000 population.

On that note, Saifuddin revealed that the Pengkalan Chepa Prison in Kelantan has the highest overcrowding rate in the country, without disclosing the figures.