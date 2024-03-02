Home Minister: Up to S’wak police to act against Bozz Jebat

KUCHING (March 2): It is up to the Sarawak Police on actions to be taken against Bozz Jebat for the viral video insulting Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said while he acknowledged that Bozz Jebat, whose real name is Zool Amali Hussin, had issued a public apology, it is still up to the Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata on actions to be taken as the case is under the state police’s investigation.

“Whether a complaint has been made, he has apologised and so on, I leave it to the Sarawak police to investigate if the complaints were made in Sarawak.

“I trust the wisdom of Dato Mancha and his team,” Saifuddin told reporters after the 234th Prison Day celebration at Puncak Borneo Prison Complex here today.

He said as far as he is concerned, the law would only be imposed if the social media post has a serious impact on the country, especially if it involves the Agong, religion and race.

But if the post is only expressing views on political differences, he said, then there would be no issue.

“Any post that is considered an ugly post, insult, defamation, incitement, fighting, whatever, the police use three legal grounds. The first is the Penal Code, the second is the Communications Act and the third is the Sedition Act. The Sedition Act we use specifically if the insult affects the Institution of Kings.

“But as far as political differences are concerned, if the opposition criticises the Prime Minister, or other ministers. There is no issue.

“But if you touch it, you insult the King, the police may take action as it involves the Sedition Act,” he said.

On Thursday, Bozz Jebat issued a public apology to Abang Johari after the viral video on social media.

The former Umno member based in Negeri Sembilan admitted that he stated Abang Johari’s name due to the fact that the latter is the chairman of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition, a party which Tiong also part of.