Kpg Stampin Iban Baru hall repaired with RTP fund from rep completed

KUCHING (March 2): The village hall of Kampung Stampin Iban Baru here was handed back to its Village Security and Development Community (JKKK) following the successful completion of upgrading and repair works.

This project was made possible through the rural transformation programme (RTP) funding of RM100,000 from Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.

The project contract covers the construction of a kitchen, toilets, store room and general repairs.

Yap, along with officers from the Public Works Department (JKR), the implementing agency; was present at Kampung Stampin Iban Baru in the Stampin Resettlement Scheme yesterday to officially witness the return of the village hall to the JKKK of Kampung Stampin Iban Baru for their management and routine maintenance.

The residents of Kampung Stampin Iban had previously sought assistance from Yap, as their village hall lacked essential facilities such as toilets, kitchen and storage room.

They said the hall needed to be well-equipped as it is used as a venue for festive, cultural and social events as well as community meetings, thereby fostering unity among the residents.

In his brief speech, Yap expressed gratitude to the JKR officers and the contractor for completing the project on schedule.

He urged the residents to steadfastly support the present state government led by the visionary Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“This commitment is crucial to ensuring Sarawak stay on course to achieve the goals of economic prosperity, social inclusivity and sustainability outlined in Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030,” he said, reminding them that political stability in a multi-racial and multi-religious society is crucial to transform Sarawak into a high income and developed region by 2030.

Yap said he remained committed to securing more state development funding for improving the neglected infrastructure in Kota Sentosa constituency to uplift the standard of living and improve the quality of life of all the communities.

Also present were Kampung Stampin Iban Baru JKKK members Penghulu Jakup Buan and Tuai Rumah Christopher Chaong.