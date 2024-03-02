MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, strong winds expected in several states including S’wak

KUCHING (March 2): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected over Sarawak and other states until 4pm today, according to the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

In a notice issued at 12.45pm, MetMalaysia said the bad weather conditions are expected in Sibu, Selangau, Mukah, Kapit and Bintulu in Sarawak.

It added Tawau, Sabah is also expected to experience thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds.

Similar weather conditions are also expected in Kelantan (Tumpat, Kota Bharu, Bachok and Pasir Puteh), Terengganu (Besut and Hulu Terengganu), Pahang (Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin) and Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru).