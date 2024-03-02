Mini supermarket in Sibu almost destroyed in fire

SIBU (March 2): A fire broke out on Friday night at a mini supermarket at Jalan Tong Sang here, destroying several cartons of soft drinks.

According to a statement from the Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they received the emergency call at 11.30pm before deploying personnel to the location.

It was believed that the fire had started from an electrical switch box nearby before spreading to the rack where the soft drinks cartons were placed.

The fire was under control at 11.47pm. The mini supermarket suffered only eight per cent damage.

After making sure that everything was safe, Bomba personnel wrapped up the operation at 12.37am.