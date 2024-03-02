Parade highlight of 20 RAMD’s 91st Army Day celebration

MIRI (March 2): The 20th Battalion of the Royal Malay Army Regiment (20 RAMD) held a parade in conjunction with the 91st Army Day Celebration (HTD) on Friday at Kem Sri Miri.

According to a post on 20 RAMD Berjuang Berjaya’s Facebook page, the parade was led by the team’s record officer Lieutenant Muhammad Shahrezal Che Nordin.

“At the ceremony, assistant commanding officer Major Nor Hezri Hamzah read the Chief of Army’s message, which was in conjunction with the 91st HTD, to all members of 20 RAMD.

“In the 91st HTD message, the Chief of Army emphasised the 3M synergy concept – Man, Machine and Method – which is a fundamental element to the development of the Malaysian Army in becoming a powerful, reliable and balanced force that is capable of carrying out operations in a multi-domain environment,” he said in the message.

The Chief of Army had confirmed that, in addition to guaranteeing the sovereignty and prosperity of the country, the Malaysian Army, which is also a Servant of State, plays a role in supporting the wellbeing of the people through military operations other than war, he added.

This includes giving aid during natural disasters and the ‘Jiwa Murni’ programme, as well as providing assistance to public authorities.

In an earlier posting, commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Mohd Firdaus M Yatim and 20 RAMD members congratulated all army personnel on the 91st HTD celebration.

“May the 91st HTD celebrated on March 1 become a catalyst for all members of the armed forces to remain steadfast and united in times of struggles in protecting the sovereignty of the nation,” he said.