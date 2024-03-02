Powerlifting World Cup: Bonnie Bunyau clinches gold in Dubai

KUALA LUMPUR (March 2): Malaysian powerlifting champion, Bonnie Bunyau Gustin once again brought honour to Malaysia on the international stage by clinching the title at the Para Powerlifting World Cup 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Friday.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics champion secured the gold medal in the 72-kilogrammes (kg) category with a best lift of 218kg on his third attempt, according to the World Para Powerlifting website www.paralympic.org/powerlifting.

In his first attempt, the 24-year-old from Sarawak successfully lifted 210kg, followed by 216kg on his second attempt.

The competition among 11 participants witnessed athletes from Great Britain, Mark Swan, lifting 213kg, and Hu Peng from China lifting 211kg, to secure silver and bronze respectively.

This marks Bonnie’s third gold medal in the prestigious championship after winning it in two previous editions in 2021, held in Dubai and Bangkok. – Bernama