Sarawak Tourism Federation to hold Gawai open house in Rh Anyie Rajit in Betong

KUCHING (March 2): The Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF) will kick-off its Gawai Dayak Open House celebration for the second time this June 8 at Rumah Anyie Rajit, Matop in Betong.

Deputy Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu described the programme as a contribution from the Betong tourism group, aimed at showcasing its tourism potential.

“We want this programme to not only showcase the diversity of culture, but also the harmonious life we live in Sarawak,” he told a press conference yesterday.

STF Gawai Dayak Open House 2024 organising chairman Yvonne Saman meanwhile said the organiser had set a target of 500 participants this year.

“Participants have the option to purchase a three-day, two-night package tour at RM800 per person, which covers accommodation to Engkeranji longhouse in Betong, meals, sightseeing, attendance at the Gawai events, and transportation.

“Those who wish to travel using their own transportation can opt for the RM580 Longhouse Gawai Package, without transport and a guide.

“All package reservations can be made through a participating agent listed on the STF website,” she said.

In addition, those not opting for a package tour could also join the grand parade and the open house dinner on Saturday, June 8 this year, free-of-charge, by registering via STF official website.

Deadline is May 25, 2024, although STF reserves the right to close the registration link without prior notice should the slots reach the maximum limit.

For more information and updates, go to www.sarawak.travel/2024-openhouse or call Luciana at 082-332420, or email to [email protected].

Also present at the press conference were Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry Sarawak director Debbie Jenggut Nyelang; Tourism Malaysia Sarawak director Nurul Ain Mohammed Yunus; STF president Audrey Wan Ulok; and Iban community leaders Temenggong Richard Mulok Entring and Tuai Rumah Anyie Rajit.