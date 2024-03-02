Survey: F&B prices in Kuching still maintained after revised SST

KUCHING (March 2): It was a bit of good news on the first day of the implementation of the revised Sales and Service Tax (SST) yesterday, as there was no increase in prices of basic food and beverage (F&B) items.

Checks by The Borneo Post over the several eateries around the Gita area in Petra Jaya here found that the prices seemed to be unchanged.

Teh Tarik Café, for one, has maintained the prices of beverages.

According to its manager Rogayah Kuet, 32, the restaurant has yet to make any changes on its price list.

“We have been informed about SST. At the moment, the prices of the beverages sold at our premises are still based on the previous invoice,” she said when met.

Asked if the café would raise the prices in the near future, Rogayah responded: “We will still maintain the prices, as the services tax has yet to show the impact.

“It would be difficult for us because we did increase the prices last year, after Hari Raya. To increase them again this time may slow down the business.

“But not all items – we only increased the prices for certain beverages like ‘Milo’ and ‘Tongkat Ali’, due to rising prices of the raw materials.”

A check over at another eatery, Zainab Family Café, also found no price hike.

Its owner, M Azril, 26, said he was just as delighted as the customers in seeing that there was no price increase at other premises yesterday.

“For the majority of stalls here, the prices are still maintained,” he told The Borneo Post.

Still, Azril did not rule out the possibility of increasing the prices of the beverages in the near future.

He said the rising costs for ingredients and operations left him with no choice but to increase the prices of beverages by up to 40 sen three months ago.

“Actually, I’m worried should there will be price increases of daily essentials at the end of this month.

“I usually buy things in small quantities, so even if there’s a significant difference in the amount spent, I would not notice it much.”

Azril acknowledged that many coffee shop-owners were feeling the pinch.

“I would not know whether the prices would go up or down. Today (yesterday) is the first day of the revised SST, and so far, the prices remain unchanged, but I think things will change soon enough,” he added.

There was a stall selling the city’s famous ‘mee kolok’ at the café, which had also maintained the price list.

A worker, who wanted to be identified only as Ana, said the prices had remained the same since last year.

“The price of the mee kolok is still RM7 per serving, while for ‘mee pok’, it is still RM8 per serving,” she said.

Effective yesterday, the SST has gone up from six per cent to eight per cent.

The increase was announced during the tabling of Budget 2024 in Parliament last October, meant to be in line with the government’s effort to strengthen the country’s financial resilience, while reducing its budget deficit.