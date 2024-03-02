Take stern action against Bozz Jebat, S’wak activist tells authorities

KUCHING (March 2): Stern action must be taken against Zool Amali Hussin or ‘Bozz Jebat’ to prevent repeat cases of insults against Sarawak leaders, said activist and community leader James Wong.

He urged the state government, the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate Bozz Jebat under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948.

Wong, in a statement, said he was also greatly concerned with Bozz Jebat’s ‘ini negara aku, bukan negara kau’ (this is my country, not your country) remark in the viral video which sounded as if Sarawak is not part of Malaysia.

“He should be taught a great lesson in order not to allow him to jeopardise the good racial and religious harmony which we have established,” he said.

Wong, who is advisor of several Chinese organisations here, also said strong support must be given to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) who practice open mindedness which can be a good example to other leaders in the Unity Government.