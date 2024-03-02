Tanjung Bako-Batang Samarahan road expected to be completed by Feb 2026, says Uggah

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 2): The construction of the 7km single-carriageway road from Tanjung Bako to the Batang Samarahan bridge is expected to be completed on Feb 7, 2026, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said a new contractor has been appointed to complete the RM109.6 million project, which had been previously classified as a sick project.

“(Looking at the progress) so far it is okay. The contractor managed to conduct the project on time despite the rain.

“There’s no reason why this project became sick — this is a very easy thing to do. As such, I hope the contractor can complete it on time — perhaps even earlier, maybe at the end of 2025,” he said during a site visit today.

Uggah also advised the contractor to take advantage of the El Nino weather projection, as there will be lower rainfall during this period.