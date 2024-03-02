Temporary flood relief centres opened at Kpg Segong, Kpg Sinar Budi Baru

KUCHING (March 2): Temporary flood relief centres (PPS) were opened at the Kampung Segong hall in Bau and Dewan Sinar Budi Baru hall in Batu Kawa today.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in Bau, the centre was opened at 6.55am for three families, comprised of two men, four women, one girl and one baby boy, which were displaced by flash floods in Kampung Segong.

It said the victims’ houses were inundated by flash flood due to continuous rain which started since 1am to 6.40am today.

In Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Batu Kawa here, a disabled man was brought to safety at the village’s hall after his house was inundated by flood waters.

As of 8.30am, the flood water has begun to recede in Bau and the Civil Defence Force and other resue services are still on the ground.

It was also reported the turn along Jalan Batu Kawa heading to MJC (in front of McDonald’s Batu Kawa) has been inundated by flash floods.