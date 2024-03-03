1,497 evacuated to flood relief centres in Kuching and Serian divisions

KUCHING (Mar 3): A total of 1,497 individuals from 392 families have been evacuated to 14 flood relief centres (PPS) in Kuching and Serian divisions as of 8am today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), in a statement, said in Kuching division, a total of 1,378 individuals have registered themselves in nine PPS.

The figure, however, did not include victims who sought refuge at their relative’s homes or in hotels.

SDMC said the largest PPS is at Dewan R-Piang Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Batu Kawa which is currently sheltering 297 individuals from 65 families.

This is followed by the PPS at SJK (C) Chung Hua Sungai Tengah with 286 individuals from 78 families for those affected at Taman Malihah and Kampung Kolong.

The other PPS include Dewan Masyarakat Stapok with 238 individuals from 76 families; Dewan Taman Malihah with 215 individuals from 61 families; SJK (C) Chung Hua Batu Kawa with 160 individuals from 32 families; Dewan Kampung Segong with 85 individuals from 20 families; SJK Chung Hua Sejijak with four individuals from three families; Balai Raya Kampung Senibung with six individuals from one family and SK Pasir Tengah with 87 individuals from 21 families.

In Serian, a total of five PPS have been opened which are at Balai Raya Kampung Melayu Balai Ringin with seven individuals from five families, Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Ensebang Padang Bilon with 18 individuals from four families; Dewan Masyarakat Kampung Mundai with 39 individuals from nine families, Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Lintang Baru with 49 individuals from 15 families and Balai Raya Kampung Betong Kanowit with six individuals from two families.