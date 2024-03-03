15 residents safe after fire razes single-storey house at Kpg Haji Baki

KUCHING (Mar 3): Fifteen individuals managed to escape from a fire which razed a single-storey house at Kampung Haji Baki early this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at 2.44am and firefighters from the Batu Lintang and Tabuan Jaya fire stations were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the house, which measured to about 371 square metres, were totally destroyed by the fire.

“No injuries were reported as all of the individuals living in the house managed to escaped to safety,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to put the fire under control at 3.28am.

“Overhaul works were conducted to ensure that no remnants of fire were left at the scene.”

Bomba said the operation ended at 5.30am, and the cause of the fire as well as losses incurred are still under investigation.