Afternoon fire damages vessel docking at dockyard in Miri

MIRI (Mar 3): A vessel that was docking at a dockyard in Piasau Industrial Area here was damaged after one of its rooms caught fire yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri Fire Investigation Division chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said they were notified about the incident at 3.50pm and firefighters from the Miri Central fire Station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the fire involved a room on the vessel which was totally destroyed.

“No injuries or fatalities were reported during the incident,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to fully extinguish the fire at 4.28pm.

After ensuring that the situation was safe and under control, the firefighters ended the operation at 6.10pm.

Bomba said the case has been handed over to its forensic team for investigation.