Bomba: Search for toddler missing since Feb 25 halted pending new leads

KANOWIT (March 3): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for an 18-month-old toddler who fell into Sungai Kanowit at Rumah Boniface in Nanga Geremai here on Feb 25 was ended today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the decision was made following a discussion with the toddler’s family members.

“Efforts to locate the victim, Batrick Giling Bunau, entered its seventh day today (March 3) but concluded without any success.

“Following a discussion with the family, it was agreed that the search would be brought to an end; however, it would be resumed should there be any new leads,” said Bomba in a statement.

The search today involved firefighters, police and Civil Defence Force personnel.