DUN secretary Pele Peter Tinggom to be sworn in as Senator?

KUCHING (March 3): Speculations are rife that State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Secretary Pele Peter Tinggom will be sworn in as a Senator on Tuesday (March 5).

In a news report by TVS, posted on its Facebook page stated that Pele will be in Kuala Lumpur for the swearing in ceremony at the Dewan Negara.

Pele was cited by TVS as saying that he will be commenting more regarding the matter on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pele when asked by The Borneo Post said he will also make his comments later.

It is not immediately known if Pele will take over from any of the Senators from Sarawak or taking up additional Senator posts for the state.

Pele was appointed as DUN Sarawak Secretary on Sept 3, 2019.

Before that, he had had served as DUN deputy secretary between 2011 and 2015.

Pele, 53, is the son of the late Datuk Seri Peter Tinggom, a former Saratok MP and former federal deputy minister.