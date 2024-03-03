Elizabeth appointed new Persatuan Anak Seni Sape’ Kuching chairperson

KUCHING (Mar 3): Persatuan Anak Seni Sape’ Kuching (Pusak) has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Bungan Peter as its new chairwoman effective yesterday.

The appointment of Elizabeth as the new chairwoman for Pusak was unanimously agreed upon during the association’s 4th annual general meeting, conducted both physically and virtually via Google Meet here yesterday.

The 34-year-old Sape’ player and instructor from the Kenyah and Beketan descent in Baram succeeds Danison Manium, who served as chairman from July 2021.

Elizabeth, who is well-known as a member of the renowned ‘Ilu Leto’ all-ladies Sape’ band, has showcased her musical talents both locally and abroad, having performed in Taiwan, Indonesia, and China.

Currently running a Sape’ class at Cultural Meet, Sarawak Plaza Shopping Complex here, she specialises in teaching Sape’ to children and teenagers.

Following her appointment, Elizabeth expressed her commitment to encouraging more young people, especially children and teenagers, to take up and learn the Sape’.

She envisioned Sape’ becoming the musical instrument of choice in performing arts events.

Elizabeth also emphasised on the need for collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to actively involve the younger generation in Sape’-related activities and programmes to preserve Sarawak’s cultural art in the future.

“I thank the parents, schools, government and private agencies who have supported the efforts of Pusak and Sape’ activists in Kuching.

“Together, we are raising Sape’ to a more competitive and innovative level, regardless of differences in age, race and background,” said Elizabeth.

The meeting also saw the election of other main committee members who will serve from 2024 to 2026 namely Danison as deputy chairman, Teresa Akek as secretary, Sherlynna Parveen Deshon Kaman as deputy secretary, Dorinna Gibson Girik as treasurer, Isabella Menon Parir as assistant treasurer, Ervin KaikI Rex (head of Development and Research Bureau) and Martinus Njok Sebi as head of Arts and Social Management Bureau.

An internal auditor has also been appointed, namely Dianne Yeyeng Joseph Tau.

Meanwhile, as a former chairman, Danison expressed hope for continued collaboration and good relationships within Pusak.

He believed that Pusak, with its positive reputation, will be instrumental in empowering social values, administrative roles, and furthering the development of performing arts and research related to Sape’.

Pusak, registered as an NGO under the Malaysian Societies Registration Department on January 23, 2020, currently has approximately 89 members.

Actively organising performances, workshops, and Sape’ related activities in Kuching, the association has become a hub for Sape’ enthusiasts here.

The association has ambitious plans for the year, including Sape’ Masterclass, Family Day, Sape’ Forum, Pentas Seni Pusak, and more, aiming to involve both members and the public.