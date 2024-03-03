Girl Guides Run 2024 attracts some 1,000 participants

KUCHING (March 3): Around 1,000 runners took part in the Girl Guides Run 2024 at the compound of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) early today.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi flagged off the 3km and 5km runs which were participated by Girl Guides, civil servants and members of the public.

Also joining the Head of State in flagging off the participants were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and his wife Datin Amar Dato Dayang Morliah Awang Daud.

Fauziah and Dayang Morliah are Girl Guides Association of Malaysia Sarawak Branch patron and president, respectively.

The run was held with the objective of raising funds for the Girl Guides Association of Malaysia Sarawak Branch’s annual activities, as well as for renovation works on the association’s building.

Participants who took part in the run were also in the running to win prizes worth RM25,000 during a lucky draw held in conjunction with the event.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment advisor Datuk Naroden Majais, and Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.