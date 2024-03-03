Inaugural reunion gathers 100 ex-Rascom Special Branch personnel

SIBU (March 3): About 100 former Special Branch personnel of Rajang Area Security Command (Rascom) attended their first-ever reunion at a hotel here Saturday night.

The event also hosted Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit deputy director Dato Clarence Sagong, Special Branch Sarawak head SAC Mohammad Taufik Toh Abdullah, Sarawak State Mosque Welfare Trust Board chief executive officer Datuk Abang Wahab Abang Julai and Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting.

In her welcoming speech, head of the organising committee Monica Jugah said the inaugural event meant to strengthen the friendship between those who used to work at the Rajang security area in the 1970s.

“We faced many challenges and obstacles, but we never lost sight of the goal, and that is something to be proud of.

“We should all take a moment to pat ourselves on the back for all that we have achieved,” said this former Special Branch personnel.

Adding on, Monica called upon all her former colleagues to see this reunion as an opportunity for them ‘to inspire one another’ and to ‘continue growing and achieving success’.

“Let us share our stories, our successes and our joyous life journeys.”

Meanwhile Abang Abdul Wahab, also a former Rascom Special Branch officer, shared with the other guests his experience while on duty in Sibu, Kapit and Song.