Khirudin: Bomba ready for possibility of open burning in Miri during current hot weather

MIRI (March 3): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak is prepared to face any possible open burning, especially in the peatland areas here, during the hot weather phenomenon currently hitting the northern part of the state.

Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman said instructions have been issued to ensure all firefighting assets are well-maintained to prepare for extreme weather.

“Instructions have also been issued to ensure all tube wells located in large areas or peatland areas in Miri and Mukah are activated.

“We want to ensure the moisture in the surface areas that can cause peat fires is well implemented,” he said in a press conference after visiting the Bomba Zone 6 Miri Fire Safety Organisation training programme at Curtin University Malaysia here on Sunday.

On the programme, Khirudin said the presence of emergency response teams in factories and buildings enables preparedness in preventing emergency incidents.

“The two-day programme went very well. This programme has been held in Miri for quite some time and has received encouraging response from all ERT teams. With the teams receiving sufficient training and are now well-trained, we rarely hear of major incidents happening.

“Through this programme, they are not only competing with other teams but the elements applied through the programme allow them to test their response time,” he said.

Also present were Bomba Zone 6 Miri chief Ismaidi Ismail and Curtin University Malaysia head of security Anuar Edrews.