Man, father-in-law die after car plunges into sea

LAHAD DATU (March 3): A 25-year-old man and his 66-year-old father-in-law died when a Perodua Myvi car they were in veered into the sea near Kampung Payang here on Saturday night.

The victims, Edwin and his father-in-law Chan Wai Hou, were allegedly involved in a heated quarrel prior to the incident.

Lahad Datu deputy police chief Superintendent Jimmy Panyau said that according to Edwin’s relative who was at the Payang fish breeding pond when the incident occurred, Edwin wanted to send Chan home first and then return to pick up other relatives.

However, after Edwin and Chan entered the vehicle, it drove straight into the sea, he said in a statement on Sunday.

Jimmy said both bodies were later retrieved by rescuers.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Hamsa Isnurdini said they were alerted of the incident at around 10.50pm and rushed to the scene.

He said a rescue operation was carried out by a team of divers.

Edwin was extracted from the submerged car at around 12.06am on Sunday, while Chan was brought to land at 1.31am.

“Both victims were pronounced dead by medical officers at the scene, and their bodies were handed over to police for further action. The operation concluded at 1.58am,” he said.

Police are investigating into the cause of the accident.