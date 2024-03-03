Mawan: Pakan never been sidelined, to benefit from development agenda

SARIKEI (March 3): The Pakan District development agenda is set to benefit the people with sustainable infrastructures and intensified agriculture activities, said its assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom.

Mawan, who is also an advisor in the office of Sarawak Premier overseeing the food industry, commodity, and regional development, said Pakan had never been sidelined in the state’s strategic regional development plan.

“Once the road linking Ulu Layar is fully completed, Pakan will be a strategic location to help boost the regional economy.

“The completion of the road project will provide the people the opportunity and access to sell their jungle produce, agricultural products and cash crops, hence improving their socioeconomic status,” he said.

At the event, he disclosed that a refresher programme for the village security and development committee (JKKKs) would be held soon to enhance the services and knowledge of its members.

For that, the Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) president called on all community leaders to work hand in hand, as well as to serve with dedication and integrity.