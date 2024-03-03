Miri Mayor: China’s varsity campus in Sarawak set to revamp education sector

MIRI (March 3): Mayor Adam Yii supports the idea of having the Shanghai Fudan University from China to establish a branch campus in Sarawak, as recently disclosed by Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his deputy Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Yii believes that this move will inject new vitality into Sarawak’s education sector and provide important opportunities for talent development.

The Pujut assemblyman also sees this proposal as not only reflecting Sarawak government’s emphasis on higher education, but also demonstrating its determination in promoting education and nurturing the next generation of talents.

“Education is key to Sarawak’s future development, and we must strive to create a knowledge-based society, nurturing talents with innovative spirit and international competitiveness.

“I look forward to the successful implementation of cooperation with Fudan University to inject positive energy into Sarawak’s education sector,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Citing Miri as the second largest city in Sarawak with unique geographical advantages and excellent development conditions, Yii was optimistic of the city’s potential to be chosen as the site for Fudan University’s Sarawak branch campus.

This, he added, aligned with Miri’s development goal towards achieving the ‘Green, Smart, Liveable International Tourism City’ status by 2030.