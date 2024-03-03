SDMC: Two flood relief centres in Siburan close on Sunday afternoon

KUCHING (March 3): Two flood relief centres (PPS) in Siburan were closed Sunday afternoon, according to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat.

They are Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Lintang Baru and Balai Raya Kampung Betong Kanowit, which were closed at 4pm and 3pm respectively.

“Currently, there are 12 remaining PPS still open with nine in the Kuching division and three in Serian division,” it said.

In Kuching, Dewan R-Piang Kampung Sinar Budi Baru in Batu Kawa is presently sheltering 297 individuals from 65 families and remains the largest PPS, followed by the PPS at SJK © Chung Hua Sungai Tengah with 269 individuals from 74 families; Dewan Masyarakat (238 individuals); and Dewan Taman Malihah (227 individuals).

The other PPS in Kuching division include SJK © Chung Hua Batu Kawa with 159 individuals from 32 families; Dewan Kampung Segong with 85 individuals from 20 families; SJK Chung Hua Sejijak with four individuals from three families; Balai Raya Kampung Senibung with six individuals from one family; and SK Pasir Tengah with 87 individuals from 21 families.

In Serian, the three PPS still open are Balai Raya Kampung Melayu Balai Ringin (23 individuals); Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Ensebang (18 individuals); and Dewan Masyarakat Kampung Mundai (39 individuals).