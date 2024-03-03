Sg Bedaun Resettlement to have new mosque, community hall

KUCHING (March 3): The Sungai Bedaun Resettlement Scheme will have a new mosque and a community hall to accommodate the growing Muslim population in the area, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, the works on the mosque are expected to be carried out this June, under the second package of the development.

“This new mosque in Sungai Bedaun Resettlement Scheme, upon its completion, will also be used by the residents from the surrounding areas including Kampung Sungai Batu, Kampung Sungai Bedaun and Kampung Sungai Lumut, as well as those passing this stretch of the Jalan Sultan Tengah,” he said in his speech for the handing-over of house keys to the recipients of the Sungai Bedaun Resettlement Scheme units, in Santubong near here today.

The text of the Premier’s speech was read by Deputy Minister II for Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, who is Pantai Damai assemblyman.

For the record, the Sungai Bedaun housing project is developed by the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA), covering an area of more than 100 acres slated for the resettlement of extended families registered under the Darul Hana mega development.

This project involves the construction of 426 housing units, of which 209 units have been built under Package 1, while works on the remaining 217 units will kick off this June and expected to finish by the third quarter of 2026.

The first batch of the Darul Hana-listed families moved into the 126 units at Sungai Bedaun scheme today.

“These extended families are from Kampung Panglima Seman Lama, Kampung Semarang, Kampung Pulo Ulu and Kampung Seberang Hilir in Petra Jaya, which are among the key sites of the Darul Hana development,” said Abang Johari.

Adding on, the Premier hoped that the Sungai Bedaun Resettlement Scheme would provide a better environment for the families, pointing out the uniqueness of this residential area in that there were no fences separating the units, and the design was based on the traditional Malay houses.

“There’s also the rainwater harvesting system.”

Abang Johari also said this model housing would be expanded to other areas such as Gedong, Asajaya, Sebuyau, Kabong, Sungai Baji in Sarikei, Kemuyang in Sibu, Jepak in Bintulu and Kapit.