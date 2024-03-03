Shutterbugs flock to Jubakar Beach to immortalise breathtaking sunrise

AMONG landscape shutterbugs, Jubakar Beach stands as a revered gem facing the majestic South China Sea.

It is not merely a destination but a coveted dream for those seeking the extraordinary. Here in Tumpat, Kelantan, amidst this exotic locale, every sunrise becomes an awe-inspiring spectacle, a canvas of unparalleled beauty waiting to be captured.

Full-time photographer Raja Noor Kamal Raja Hussin, 53, passionately describes Jubakar Beach as a ‘haven’ for landscape aficionados.

Amidst the pristine shores and captivating vistas lies the essence of every photographer’s quest – an interesting subject and a dreamy location, he said.

“Jubakar Beach attracts photography enthusiasts from March to August every year.

“During this period, the water in this area is calm and not wavy, allowing boats, which are usually the subjects, to remain steady and create a reflection effect as if in a mirror,” he said when met by Bernama at the beach.

Elaborating further, Raja Noor Kamal, or affectionately known as ‘Abe Ku’, said the captivating sunrise with reflection effects was difficult to find at other locales.

“When landscape shutterbugs share their captured images on social media, the popularity of Jubakar Beach area grows not only domestically but also internationally.

“In fact, there’s a group from Singapore that comes here almost every year and considers this location one of their ‘ports’ for taking pictures,” said the experienced photographer, who has taken sunrise pictures at Jubakar Beach since 2009.

It is a common sight to see landscape photography enthusiasts filling the Jubakar Beach area from as early as 6.30am.

They not only come ‘armed’ with digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) or digital single-lens mirrorless (DSLM) cameras, but also smartphones.

Azmihan Muhammad, 48, said he did not mind travelling from Pasir Puteh to Jubakar Beach to capture the magical sunrise.

“Previously, I used a DSLR camera but now I mostly use a smartphone because of technological advancements. It’s sufficient and the images captured are still beautiful and captivating,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Salleh, 47, who runs Singgora House – a Kelantanese traditional restaurant cum homestay – said he would never miss out on visiting Jubakar Beach with friends whenever he had spare time.

“If there’s an outing to Jubakar Beach, friends from the Kelantan Lens Community (KLiK) will inform other members and we’ll gather at a nearby mosque after the dawn prayers before coming to this location.

“The sunrise at Jubakar Beach is stunning and it becomes even more captivating because there are various subjects such as fishing boats at this location, which adds to each person’s creativity,” said the self-professed ‘photophile’. — Bernama