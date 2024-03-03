Song folk shocked to see floating wood debris accumulating at confluence of Sg Katibas, Sg Rajang

SONG (Mar 3): A large amount of floating wood debris was spotted accumulating at the confluence of Sungai Katibas and Sungai Rajang near Song town this morning.

Photos showing the floating debris that allegedly flowed down from Sungai Katibas are being shared by Facebook users.

One of the Facebook users Carol Telesa said the town’s folk were shocked by the sight.

“The people are shocked to see so much wood debris drifting from the Sungai Katibas. The situation is almost similar to logjam incident in 2010,” she added.

Another Facebook user Treena Mazda believed that the incident was due to heavy rain in the upriver of Sungai Katibas.

She advised river users to be careful when navigating their way through the debris.

The Borneo Post is contacting the authorities.