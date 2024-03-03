Take advantage of projects under SMC, minister urges DUBS

SIBU (March 3): The Dewan Usahawan Bumiputera Sarawak (DUBS) is urged to take advantage of projects under the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) in creating more economic opportunities for the Bumiputera community.

According to Deputy Education, Innovation, and Talent Development Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, DUBS members must have the capacity and skills to be comparable to other contractors and get opportunities for projects.

“DUBS must be ready with the plans recently announced by the Premier of Sarawak, like the redevelopment of Kampung Dato and the development of Bukit Assek and Kemuyang.

“It is impossible for DUBS to be excluded from the project. Therefore, DUBS must prepare its members with the capacity and skills in order to complete the project and to move in tandem with other contractors.

“There are many projects under SMC; all DUBS Sibu has to do is wisely seize the opportunity to avoid falling behind,” said Dr Annuar at the handover ceremony of the machinery to DUBS Sibu at the Islamic Complex here yesterday.

According to Dr Annuar, over the next 10 years, many developments are planned to take place.

DUBS must take advantage of this opportunity to become less reliant on government assistance, he stated.

“There are 700 houses to be built in Kemuyang alone. The project has already been approved for RM72 million. The road in Kemuyang will also be linked to Pasai and Teku,” Dr Annuar added.

Meanwhile, two pieces of heavy machinery were handed over by DUBS Holding to DUBS Sibu. This aid is an initiative by the Sarawak government to balance the development of every city in the state.

Also present were DUBS Sibu chairman Salmah Umar and DUBS Holding president Datuk Abdul Kadir Sahib.