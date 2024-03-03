Trial planting of Chinese hybrid rice in Bintangor exhibits highly-promising results

SIBU (March 3): The trial planting of Chinese hybrid rice varieties at the Sungai Padi experimental station in Bintangor near here has exhibited highly-promising results.

According to Onemas Agriculture Sdn Bhd executive chairman Stephen Sia, the rice planted there has even exceeded the production targets, yielding 11.08 metric tonnes per hectare, with a grain setting rate of 96.46 per cent, almost devoid of empty shells per panicle.

“This is a feat that’s challenging to achieve in China.

“This signifies the suitability of Sarawak’s climate for hybrid rice production, with temperature range conducive to cultivation, and the absence of typhoons.

“The high yield of cultivation per hectare in Sarawak can reach 13.5 tonnes to 15 tonnes, surpassing the normal 10 tonnes to 12 tonnes per hectare in regular cultivation.

“The four varieties of hybrid rice seedlings transplanted this time matured in 70 to 85 days after sowing, allowing for three to four planting cycles annually.

“Rice grown under such conditions is likely to have better quality than those grown in China,” he said during a briefing with the Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity, and Regional Development Sarawak, conducted in Kuching recently.

The minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, together with Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, Agriculture Department Sarawak director Dominic Chunggat and his team of officials attended the meeting.

In his presentation, Sia talked about the progress from the sowing stage on Nov 3 last year, to harvesting on Feb 6 this year.

“The notable achievement was a yield of 11.08 tonnes per hectare, meticulously calculated and analysed by Gong De Jun, a renowned specialist in Wuhan hybrid rice.

“Following the harvest, this hybrid rice exhibits vigorous regrowth, poised to flower and yield another crop 40 days later, potentially reaching 60 per cent of the initial harvest,” said Sia.

Recently, Onemas Agriculture led the Agriculture Department Sarawak’s delegation for a visit to the seed production bases and export processes in Hainan Island and Wuhan, China, to verify the research on the biosecurity of hybrid rice seed sources.

Sia hailed the trip as being ‘inspirational and encouraging, particularly regarding advancements in rice cultivation techniques in China’.

“The Sarawak agricultural research team expressed admiration for the hybrid rice seeds imported from China to Sarawak, emphasising on 100 per cent cleanliness and hygienic standards, coupled with the absence of bacteria and other pathogens – showcasing the production of superior quality planting material compared to local seeds.”

Sia highlighted the strong support shown by the Agriculture Department Sarawak for Onemas’ rice cultivation methods, further motivating the company to achieve better production in the future.

In this regard, he pledged to continue striving for excellence and to actively engage with stakeholders in sharing its operational models and experiences with the local community keen on participating in hybrid rice cultivation.