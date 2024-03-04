177 attendees shine bright at Leo Forum banquet

MIRI (March 4): Some 177 Leo members from Sarawak, Sabah, Brunei and Labuan attended the 2024 Leo Forum Twilight Banquet Night held at a hotel here Saturday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lions International 308-A2 District Governor Ronny Hiew Ah Choi praised the achievements by Leo Clubs in fiscal year 2023-2024 and those who contributed immensely to the local community.

“As Lions and Leos, it is of utmost importance to stay focused in dedicating attention, effort and time to kindness and service to make the smile of those we help a little wider and their life a little brighter.

“By making a difference in someone’s life, we are offering them with kindness and love and even change in their life,” he said.

Hiew went on to praise Leo members who have been actively dedicating their time and energy in working projects and hopes that they would work harder to achieve their goals – physically and spiritually.

Prior to the banquet, these members attended a three-day forum from March 1 to yesterday, known as the 2024 Leo Forum.

The forum provided an avenue for Lions and Leos to come together and share their experiences and service stories, as well as learning and training.