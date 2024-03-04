AADK, MBKS to launch anti-drug awareness programme

KUCHING (March 4): The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) Sarawak will work together with Kuching South City Council (MBKS) to ensure that entertainment centres under the jurisdiction of the council do not become places for drug abuse.

Its director Abdul Hamediee Ibrahim said this was in view of the possibility that many entertainment centres such as pubs and nightclubs in the city may become a venue for drug dealing and consumption.

“There is no issue with regards to people going to pubs or nightclubs but what is important here is that there is no drug use at these premises.

“We will request for assistance from MBKS to look into this so that drug activities do not occur here,” he said at the launch of an Anti-Drug Awareness Programme organised by MBKS at KMC Flats yesterday.

Abdul Hamediee said drug abuse cases in Sarawak were worrying, with last year’s data recording a total of 10,000 drug addicts, abusers and drug pushers.

He also said that around 70 to 80 per cent of those involved in drug abuse were youths.

“In Kuching alone, we have about 1,103 people who are under the supervision or are AADK clients that we currently serve,” he added.

He pointed out that more than 90 per cent of drug consumption in the state was syabu.

As such, he stressed that drug prevention awareness programmes are very important and should be implemented at the community level to ensure that drugs as well as other social issues can be dealt with.

“This is because drug issues are not only caused by drugs, but they are also related to issues concerning poverty, dropping out of school, not attending school, smoking and so on,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the fight against drug abuse required the collective effort from everyone and anti-drug awareness programmes play a crucial role in fostering understanding and promoting prevention.

“By empowering individuals with knowledge and resources, we can equip them to make informed decisions and resist the temptations of substance abuse.

“Drug abuse not only poses a threat to individual health but also undermines the fabric of our community. By working together to address this issue, we can create a safer and healthier environment for everyone,” he said, and expressed his commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents.

Also present was Kuching South deputy mayor Dato Dr Zaiedi Suhaili.