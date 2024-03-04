Dr Jerip: RM6.5 mln approved to upgrade Kpg Annah Rais’ infrastructure

KUCHING (March 4): The Sarawak government through the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) has approved funding of RM6.5 million to upgrade infrastructure at Kampung Annah Rais in Padawan near here, said Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

According to the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas), the Deputy Transport Minister said the funds will go towards the upgrading of public facilities including a new arts and culture centre, football field, public parking spaces at the village as well as mitigation at the riverbank.

“These facilities will boost the name of Kampung Annah Rais as one of the leading tourist destinations in Sarawak while at the same time benefit residents who live around the area,” he said at the closing ceremony of the Biannah Cup and Araf Cup Football Competition 2024 yesterday.

He pointed out that this football competition will be the last one held at Padang Annah Rais in view that the field will be used as the site of an arts and culture centre for Padawan district.

“However, residents here fret not for Kampung Annah Rais will have a new football field to replace the existing one.

“The old field will make way for the construction of an amphitheatre or art and culture centre that will highlight the culture of the Bidayuh community especially the Biannah,” said the Mambong assemblyman.

He added that the amphitheatre will also serve as a platform to promote Bidayuh handicrafts which will in turn contribute towards improving the economy of local residents.

Also present were Padawan Sub-district Office administrative officer Paul Mathieus Akin, Puncak Borneo MP representative Peter Apit, Kuching District Bidayuh Pemanca Raymond Jihap, and Padawan Municipal Council councillor Felik Ngui.