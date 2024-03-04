Fatimah: BazarNita Fatima Dalat to take inspiration from Abu Dhabi market

SIBU (March 4): BazarNita Fatima (BNF) Dalat will be transformed into one that is akin to the Abu Dhabi’s market in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, says Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The transformation of the market, she said, will not only involve the upgrading of facilities but also on the aspects of its cleanliness, as well as making the place more appealing to shoppers.

“I saw a model that I found in Abu Dhabi, where the place selling vegetables and fish is so clean, cheerful and conducive.

“Besides that, we also need to gather input from the traders on their ideas and suggestions for the transformation of this market,” she said at the pre-launch ceremony of BNF Corner in Dalat, near here Saturday.

Fatimah, who is Dalat assemblywoman, said she will apply for state government funding through the Rajang Delta Development Agency for the project’s implementation, to which she further disclosed that an application had initially been made to the federal government.

Touching on the BNF Corner, Fatimah believed that it will add value to BazarNita Fatima, in its effort to increase women’s economic empowerment.

“I can see the traders’ genuine efforts to increase their family’s income, especially when the head of the household is a woman, thus, the reason for the additional facilities,” she said.

For the record, BazarNita has a total of 36 registered traders to date.